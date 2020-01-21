You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS DIGEST: Merciless Mary McGee headlines Boxing Champions Homecoming Show coming to Region
Gary's Merciless Mary McGee wins super lightweight title

Former Gary Roosevelt cheerleader Mary McGee won the women's super lightweight in December. She will headline the Feb. 8 Women's Championship Boxing Showcase in the main event at the Hammond Civic Center.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

WOMEN'S BOXING

Merciless McGee headlines Boxing Champions Homecoming Show Feb. 8 in Hammond: Mary McGee became Gary's first world boxing champion and will be featured in a home fight hosted at the Hammond Civic Center on Feb. 8. Merciless McGee won the International Boxing Federation's junior welterweight belt on Dec. 5. She will be featured in the main event of the Women's Boxing Championship Homecoming Show.

McGee brings IBF super lightweight title back to Region

MEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 7 South Suburban beat Olive Harvey for Pigatti's 400th win: Five players scored in double figures as seventh-ranked South Suburban beat Olive Harvey 74-67 on Tuesday. The win was John Pigatti's 400th career win (400-78). Courtney Carter scored a game-high 18 points with 12 assists. Tariq Deere (T.F. North/Calumet City) scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. South Suburban is ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division II poll.

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs acquire reliever Larkin from Red Sox: The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. The Cubs finished third in the NL Central at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

PRO SOCCER

LA Galaxy sign Chicharito: The biggest star in Mexican soccer is coming to the LA Galaxy. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández announced his move to the five-time MLS champions on Tuesday, bringing the veteran striker back to North America after a lengthy career in Europe. Hernández will participate in his first training session Thursday. His new team is already thrilled about the boost he will provide to a team in transition after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Hernández is a designated player for the Galaxy and the effective replacement for Ibrahimovic, who signed with AC Milan this winter after two outstanding seasons stateside. Chicharito will also be a compelling — albeit friendly — rival to fellow Mexican star Carlos Vela, who won the MLS MVP award last season during a record-setting performance for Los Angeles FC, the Galaxy's upstart crosstown foes. The 31-year-old Hernández is the top goal-scorer in the history of the Mexican national team, which has a fervent following among Los Angeles' expansive Latino population. His arrival in Major League Soccer also is another boon for the league in its attempts to compete with Liga MX, Mexico's top professional division and the most-watched pro soccer league in the U.S.

AROUND THE HORN

Oregon hired former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorehead as its offensive coordinator. Moorehead, 46, was 14-12 with two bowl berths leading the Bulldogs. Previously he was a highly-regarded offensive coordinator at Penn State ... Kerry Coombs was named Ohio State defensive coordinator. He was the Buckeyes defensive backs coach from 2012-17. He spent the last two years in the same role with the Tennessee Titans.

