Pro baseball
Dodgers draft Griffith’s Hoese No. 25 overall: The Los Angeles Dodgers selected former Griffith baseball standout and Tulane All-American third baseman Kody Hoese with the 25th overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, which began Monday.
Hoese watched the MLB Network’s coverage of the draft in a private room at Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant in Griffith surrounded by family and friends. The senior-to-be is expected to forego remaining college eligibility and sign a professional contact.
The slot amount allotted to the No. 25 overall pick in this year’s draft is valued at $2,740,300.
“Everybody was screaming and cheering,” said Griffith baseball coach Brian Jennings, describing the scene at the draft party. “I had tears in my eyes. I knew how hard the kid worked for it and understand that’s every boy’s dream when you play baseball.”
Kansas City selected Hoese in the 35th round of the 2018 draft but never reached a contract agreement. Instead, Hoese returned to Tulane where he put together an All-American junior season that saw him named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year behind a .391 batting average, 23 home runs, a .486 on-base percentage, 183 total bases and 72 runs scored.
As a Panther, Hoese played shortstop and helped Griffith to a Regional Championship as a senior and was a former Times First Team All-Area selection.
Through intermediaries, Hoese declined an interview with The Times on Monday evening at his draft viewing party.
“I’m beyond ecstatic and thrilled for him,” Jennings said. “It’s probably one of the greatest coaching moments in my career if not the greatest coaching moment in my career.”
College football
Puetz Remains on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot: Former Valparaiso University football standout Garry Puetz is once again on the National Football Foundation’s ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Puetz played 10 seasons in the NFL with five teams following his Valpo career. He graduated in 1972. While with Valparaiso, he was a two-time American Football Coaches' Association All-American and earned All-Indiana Collegiate Conference honors on three occasions.
Puetz is one of two former Valpo players, along with Fuzzy Thurston, who won a Super Bowl ring. The Chicago native did so in 1982 with the Washington Redskins. A 12th-round draft choice of the 1973 New York Jets, Puetz played five seasons with the Jets before being acquired by Tampa Bay. He also played briefly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1979 before signing with New England.
The announcement of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class will be made in January prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.