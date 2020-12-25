TOM KEEGAN: Presenting my 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame selections

It’s that time of year again, time to drape myself in layers of pasted newspaper strips, hang myself from a tree limb and hand a baseball bat to the readers so they can flail away at the human pinata.
It’s time to reveal the selections on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot that I just mailed.
Twenty-five names appear on the ballot. Voters can check anywhere from zero to 10 boxes. I voted for five candidates.
Before reviewing the ballot, let’s tackle the prickly issue of what to do about steroids.
This ballot is an opinion document, not a legal one. So in order to vote my conscience, I always have made an educated guess, often based on off-the-record conversations with non-cheaters about what signs to look for, what they were privy to, etc., as to what extent a player’s statistics were inflated by banned substances. I don’t disallow cheaters. Instead, I guess whether they would have been Hall of Famers even without cheating. Also, even if a player not caught doing steroids was known by his peers to have been a cheater, I dilute his stats.
Voters who only penalize those caught doing steroids and give a free pass to the most skilled at not getting caught are contributing to Cooperstown becoming an eternal home for those who had not just great baseball ability, but great cheating skills.
Back to the ballot. First, the seven easiest names to dismiss: Second-year candidate Bobby Abreu and first-year names A.J. Burnett, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, Gary native LaTroy Hawkins, Aramis Ramirez, Nick Swisher and Shane Victorino.
Next, a dozen players worthy of review with explanations as to why they didn’t get my vote:
Mark Buehrle: The White Sox ace pitched two no-hitters, one a perfect game, and was a five-time All-Star, but received Cy Young Award votes just once, placing fifth in 2005.
Todd Helton: Bucket-list time: Play a round of golf in Colorado, where the thin air makes drives travel farther. The same goes for baseballs. A five-time All-Star, Helton finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in three seasons. The Rockies’ first baseman is a borderline case, but the disparity between his home (.345 batting average/1.048 OPS) and road (.287/.855) stats keeps the former backup quarterback to Peyton Manning at Tennessee from attaining a plaque.
Tim Hudson: Placed in top six in Cy Young voting four times, but didn’t have enough other standout seasons to make the cut. Arm troubles limited him to just 10.1 wins per season in final eight years.
Torii Hunter: A nine-time Gold Glove winner, the five-time All-Star finished in the top 10 in MVP voting once (sixth in 2002).
Andruw Jones: A 10-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star, he twice finished in the top 10 in MVP voting.
Jeff Kent: Not known for his glove at second base, earned just five All-Star selections and led the league in an offensive category just twice, sacrifice flies both times.
Andy Pettitte: Low All-Star total (three) can be explained away to an extent by citing his second-half stats (.670 winning percentage, 3.60 ERA) compared to his first half (.589/4.06), but it still works against him. His postseason records for wins (19), innings (276-2/3) and games started (44) are a function of his durability, consistency and good fortune for having pitched for winning teams. Strongest evidence in his favor: He had five top-six finishes in Cy Young voting.
Scott Rolen: The strong argument for him is backed by seven All-Star selections, eight Gold Glove awards and Rookie of the Year honors. Yet, he had only one top-10 MVP finish and never led the league in an offensive category.
Sammy Sosa: Sprinter Kelli White was considered a hyper-respondent to steroids because of how much her times dropped when cheating. Sosa ranks at the top of the list of ballplayers suspected of using banned substances and becoming a hyper-responder.
In the half of his career in which his muscle mass did not call to mind Michelin Man, Sosa was nothing special.
Omar Vizquel: As acrobatic a shortstop as has ever played, Vizquel was just a three-time All-Star, which kept me from voting for the 11-time Gold Glove winner this time, but there is no rule against changing my mind in future years.
Billy Wagner: Lump me in the shrinking group of writers who are stingy with their votes when it comes to relief pitchers. Does Wagner have a stronger case than inductees Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith? Yes, but I didn’t vote for them either. The final name on this list of close-but-not-quite candidates pitched more innings in a five-year stretch than Wagner did for his entire career.
Barry Zito: Won the Cy Young Award in 2003, but never again received a vote and won just 165 games.
The five who earned my vote:
Barry Bonds: He was the best hitter in the game long before his cap size increased three sizes and took on a hint of a Klingon (Star Trek) feel to it.
Roger Clemens: He already had established Hall of Fame worthiness with three Cy Young Awards before winning four more while exhibiting signs of rage.
Manny Ramirez: See the ball, hit the ball. Nobody made hitting look more simple than quirky Manny (being Manny). It was obvious when he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in strike-shortened 1994 that this was a hitter destined for greatness. Served two 50-game suspensions, the source of which certainly helped his numbers, but not enough to suggest he would not have been worthy without the juice. This 12-time All-Star finished in the top 10 in MVP voting nine times.
Curt Schilling: This blowhard had a real knack for blowing it by hitters. His strikeout-walk ratio of 4.383 is first among those who pitched after 1900. Went 11-2 in the postseason, won 20 games three times, was runner-up in Cy Young voting three times and only Randy Johnson and Nolan Ryan with six apiece had more 300-strikeout seasons than Schilling, who had three of them. It’s time to let him in and go for a beer break during his acceptance speech.
Gary Sheffield: An admitted steroid user, Sheffield told Sports Illustrated that he was turned on to the BALCO goods by Bonds. The guess here is that even without the help, Sheffield would have ranked among baseball’s top hitters. Don’t forget, at the age of 23 as the Padres’ third baseman, Sheffield won a batting title with a .330 average, hit 33 home runs, drove in 100 runs and finished third in the MVP voting. It was the first of his six top-10 finishes and nine All-Star selections.
