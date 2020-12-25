TOM KEEGAN: Presenting my 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame selections

Omar Vizquel: As acrobatic a shortstop as has ever played, Vizquel was just a three-time All-Star, which kept me from voting for the 11-time Gold Glove winner this time, but there is no rule against changing my mind in future years.

Billy Wagner: Lump me in the shrinking group of writers who are stingy with their votes when it comes to relief pitchers. Does Wagner have a stronger case than inductees Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith? Yes, but I didn’t vote for them either. The final name on this list of close-but-not-quite candidates pitched more innings in a five-year stretch than Wagner did for his entire career.

Barry Zito: Won the Cy Young Award in 2003, but never again received a vote and won just 165 games.

The five who earned my vote:

Barry Bonds: He was the best hitter in the game long before his cap size increased three sizes and took on a hint of a Klingon (Star Trek) feel to it.

Roger Clemens: He already had established Hall of Fame worthiness with three Cy Young Awards before winning four more while exhibiting signs of rage.