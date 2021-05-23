Aaron Judge, Yankees walk off White Sox again

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge smiled and chuckled.

"A legitimate walk off," he said. "We'll take it. I'm not complaining one bit."

Liam Hendriks forced in the game-ending run with a bases-loaded walk to the 6-foot-7 slugger in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees overcame Aroldis Chapman's first blown save of the year to beat the White Sox 5-4 on Sunday and extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

An afternoon that began with Jameson Taillon completing a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation ended with the Yankees' second walk-off win during a three-game sweep of the AL Central leaders, New York's fourth walk-off win in its last five home games. The Yankees are 23-9 since a 5-10 start.

New York led 4-3 before pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn's one-out homer, an opposite-field shot to right in the ninth off Chapman (4-0), who blew a save for the first time in 12 chances this year and gave up his first earned run. Vaughn sprinted around the bases.

"The swing he put on him was absolutely perfect. Perfect," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "We should be celebrating, but we're not."