Aaron Judge, Yankees walk off White Sox again

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge smiled and chuckled.
"A legitimate walk off," he said. "We'll take it. I'm not complaining one bit."
Liam Hendriks forced in the game-ending run with a bases-loaded walk to the 6-foot-7 slugger in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees overcame Aroldis Chapman's first blown save of the year to beat the White Sox 5-4 on Sunday and extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
An afternoon that began with Jameson Taillon completing a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation ended with the Yankees' second walk-off win during a three-game sweep of the AL Central leaders, New York's fourth walk-off win in its last five home games. The Yankees are 23-9 since a 5-10 start.
New York led 4-3 before pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn's one-out homer, an opposite-field shot to right in the ninth off Chapman (4-0), who blew a save for the first time in 12 chances this year and gave up his first earned run. Vaughn sprinted around the bases.
"The swing he put on him was absolutely perfect. Perfect," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "We should be celebrating, but we're not."
Clint Frazier, who missed the previous five starts with a stiff neck, singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half for his first three-hit game this year, lifting his average to .171. Frazier stole his second base of the game as Brett Gardner struck out, and AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked.
Tyler Wade hit a slow six-hopper to Nick Madrigal and beat the throw from the charging second baseman for an infield single.
Hendriks came in to face Judge, who swung under a 97.7 mph fastball near his neck, took a slider in the dirt and another that sailed high. Hendriks missed badly upstairs with a fastball and, with catcher Zack Collins targeting the low, outside corner, threw a fastball that wound up nearly a foot above the strike zone.
Taillon pitched two-hit ball over five innings and extended the scoreless streak for Yankees starters to 35 innings.
"I thought they were super aggressive, so I just kind of wanted to follow suit," Taillon said.
Chicago (26-19) has lost three straight for the first time this year. The White Sox grounded into a pair of double plays, a day after hitting into four and two days after grounding into a triple play.
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single in the first off Dallas Keuchel after the four-time Gold Glove winner misplayed Luke Voit's comebacker for his first error since September 2017, leading to a pair of unearned runs.
"That's pretty lackluster," Keuchel said. "You can chalk a lot of it up to me."
New York built a 3-0 lead with a run-scoring double-play grounder in the fifth after loading the bases against Keuchel, who lasted four-plus innings.
José Abreu's 450-foot, two-run homer in the sixth off Wandy Peralta went over the visitors' bullpen in left and cut the gap to 3-2, but shortstop Tim Anderson made a run-scoring throwing error while trying to complete a double play in the bottom half.
Yasmani Grandal homered in the seventh against Chad Green.
Note: White Sox outfielder Adam Engel, sidelined since tearing his right hamstring during a March 20 spring training game against Cleveland, is to start an injury rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte.