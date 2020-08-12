Anderson leads White Sox over Tigers

Both teams took advantage of extra opportunities in their big innings. Detroit's Victor Reyes reached base on a passed ball on a third strike, and that came back to haunt the White Sox when Grayson Greiner hit a two-out, two-run double that tied the game at 3 in the fourth.

Castro followed with a two-run homer.

But the Tigers let Boyd, their opening day starter, labor well into the fifth, and Chicago eventually broke through. Anderson played a big role again. After leading off the inning with a single, he moved to second on a walk and hustled to third when Edwin Encarnacion hit a slow grounder to shortstop Niko Goodrum.

Anderson rounded the bag a bit, which caught Goodrum's attention, and the Tigers didn't get any outs on the play. It was scored a fielder's choice. Boyd ended up one out short of escaping the jam. Robert's drive off the wall in right-center field scored three runs. Nomar Mazara added an RBI double to make it 7-5 and finally chase the Detroit left-hander.

“I know I need to be better. There’s been inconsistencies and usually it’s centered around me trying to overthrow right now," Boyd said. “I’m continuing to work on that. The main thing is I was falling behind on some guys."

Middle innings