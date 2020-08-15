Cardinals sweep White Sox

Wainwright (2-0) also recorded the team’s previous win, beating Pittsburgh 9-1 on July 25. The Cardinals then dropped three in a row before a coronavirus outbreak shook up their roster and coaching staff, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.

“A lot of things are different but for me, when I step on the mound ... at the end of the day, it’s still a 1-on-1 competition,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright, who turns 39 on Aug. 30, didn't look rusty at all. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, struck out three and walked three in his second start of the year.

“Each pitch was all about expecting it to be great and not falling victim to excuses,” he said. “The team that I was playing with today and the team I was playing against cares nothing about how long we've been out or whatever.”

The White Sox never recovered after Giolito got off to a shaky start.

“We weren’t able to do a whole lot against Adam Wainwright,” manager Rick Renteria said, “very polished, very experienced quality pitcher who obviously as everyone sees, the down time had no effect on him.”