Cease, White Sox blank Indians 2-0

Bummer departed after throwing a pitch to José Ramírez in the seventh. The team said he was experiencing left biceps soreness and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the second and came away with nothing. Oscar Mercado struck out swinging before Sandy León bounced into a double play.

Cease got some help from his defense in the third. James McCann cut down Delino DeShields attempting to steal second for the first out of the inning. Second baseman Danny Mendick then robbed César Hernández with a diving stop.

Cleveland loaded the bases again with two out in the fifth, but Cease got Ramírez to bounce to second on his 99th pitch. Ramírez went 0 for 4 and left six runners on base after he homered from both sides of the plate during Cleveland's 13-0 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday night.

It was quite a turnaround from Cease's previous start against Cleveland, when he lasted just 2 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs in a 4-3 loss to Civale and the Indians on July 28.

Trainer's room