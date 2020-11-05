Chisox star Tim Anderson eager to have fun playing for La Russa

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson is as curious as anyone to see how new Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will react the first time the fun-loving shortstop flips his bat following a big home run.

Anderson also made a few things clear.

He won't change to suit the Hall of Fame skipper who returned to the White Sox last week, 34 years after they fired him. The 2019 AL batting champion is looking forward to playing for La Russa — and having a good time along the way.

“There's been a lot of news saying that we might not get along,” Anderson said, chuckling. “Hopefully, we can get along and continue to do what the ultimate goal is — to try to win a championship on the South Side. I'm just ready to pick his brain and learn the knowledge. ... Just try to have fun with it — if he allows that.”

Anderson and outfielder Eloy Jiménez spoke Thursday on a Zoom call after they and first baseman Jose Abreu were announced as Silver Slugger Award winners as the top offensive players at their positions.

They're getting a manager who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals. But Anderson and Jiménez said they were sorry to see the White Sox part with Rick Renteria in what the team insisted was a mutual agreement to split.