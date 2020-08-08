CP native Plesac leads Indians over White Sox

The Indians were held hitless through the first three innings before erupting for in the fourth. With one out and one on, Francisco Lindor doubled off Drew Anderson (0-1).

A wild pitch and a passed ball each scored runs. Reyes followed with his homer. Two batters later, Luplow, who struck out against Anderson in the third, connected for 6-0 lead.

“It pumps me up to go out there and put another zero up,” Plesac said of the big inning. “We all know the offense is going to come around.”

Strong debut

RHP Zack Burdi, a White Sox first-round pick in the 2016 draft, tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts in his major league debut. Burdi, a native of nearby Downers Grove, was recalled from Chicago's alternate site at Schaumburg on Saturday morning.

“Being from Chicago and making your debut for the White Sox is what 50 percent of Chicago dreams of,” Burdi said. “For me, this was my dream and what I thought about when I was a kid. This is a huge day for a lot of people and I’m really excited it’s finally here and everyone was able to experience it.”

