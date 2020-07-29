Crown Point native Plesac fans 11 White Sox in season debut for Cleveland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEVELAND — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Indians got eight terrific innings from No. 5 starter Zach Plesac, a Crown Point native. He struck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.

Rookie Luis Robert hit a two-run single in the ninth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak and salvaged one game in the series.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito matched Plesac pitch for pitch through six, holding the Indians scoreless on four hits. It was a nice bounce back by the All-Star right-hander, who gave up a home run in Minnesota on his first pitch of the season and was touched for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The White Sox couldn't do anything against Plesac, who didn't allow a walk. The right-hander broke a couple bats, made Tim Anderson smash his in frustration near the plate and befuddled Chicago's hitters. But once he was pulled after throwing 97 pitches, the White Sox went to work against Hand (0-1).