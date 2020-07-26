Cruz homers twice and Twins rout White Sox

Cruz smacked a 435-foot solo shot in the fourth and added a three-run drive in the eighth for his 35th career multi-homer game. He went 7 for 13 with 10 RBIs and three home runs in the series.

“It’s something I love,” Cruz, 40, said about staying strong during the pandemic. “I love to work out. I don’t see it as a job or work. I love to do what I do, so hitting or going to the weight room, it’s fun, it’s part of my life.”

Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth for the Twins, who hit a major league-record 307 homers last season.

Robert hit a first-pitch, two-run homer off Maeda to cut the Twins’ lead to 10-2 in the fifth.

López exited with right shoulder tightness after recording just two outs, throwing 38 pitches and allowing four runs. Lopez was 0-3 with a 9.60 ERA in three starts against the Twins last season.

“It was bothering me since the beginning of the game,” Lopez said through an interpreter. “The pain was increasing with every pitch. It was more difficult every pitch.”

Trainer's room