Fortified White Sox say they're ready to contend again

General manager Rick Hahn aggressively pursued a mix of big-name and second-tier free agents to fill holes he identified last September as the White Sox finished with just 72 wins.

Chicago’s rotation looks solid with the addition of 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and veteran left-hander Gio González. Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year deal, and slugger Edwin Encarnación agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract.

Veteran reliever Steve Cishek joined from the crosstown Cubs to add depth, and the White Sox also brought back slugger José Abreu on a $50 million, three-year deal and acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas.

“To see the signings come through, I’ve been waiting on that,” said the 26-year-old Anderson, who led the majors with .335 average last season. “It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun.”

Hahn, who has a law degree from Harvard, is more cautious despite his busy winter.

“Winning the offseason so to speak or winning the winter or whatever you want to call it, is well and good, but until it translates into wins on the field, it’s pretty meaningless,” Hahn said. “We’re going to know a lot more in a year about how this young core is coming together.”