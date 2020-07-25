García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins

Nelson Cruz connected for Minnesota, which hit a major league-record 307 homers last year. Randy Dobnak pitched four effective innings in a spot start after the Twins decided to give Rich Hill a couple more days to prepare for his debut with the team.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Dobnak said. "A few I kind of let get away from me a little bit, but overall I thought the slider was doing what it was supposed to be doing.”

After Dobnak (0-1) departed, the White Sox jumped all over Zack Littell. García led off with a drive to right-center. With José Abreu aboard after a two-out single, Encarnación and Jiménez hit consecutive homers for a 5-0 lead.

It was Encarnación's first hit for his new team after he signed a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in free agency. Jiménez's drive to right hit the top of the wall and skipped over.

Littell allowed four homers in 37 innings all of last season.

“They were a very talented team last year and they’ve only gotten better," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You look at different parts of their lineup, they’re dangerous. A lot of their guys that are young and developing are making adjustments that you can see.”