Heading to the White Sox game Sunday? The Times wants to hear from you!

MUNSTER — White Sox fans have been waiting a long time for playoff baseball to return to the South Side.

The Wild Card games have had electrifying moments in both Boston and Los Angeles, and Sunday will be Chicago's turn as the White Sox host the Houston Astros with a 7:07 p.m. first pitch in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

The Times wants to connect with readers who will be at Guaranteed Rate Field for the first home playoff game since 2008. This year, the Sox clinched their first AL Central championship since that appearance in 2008, and there is a buzz both inside the stadium and at the water coolers, and we sense the excitement.

If you plan to attend Sunday's game or will be in the area to tailgate, please reach out to Sports Editor Aaron Ferguson by email at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com, as we look to document the latest chapter in White Sox history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.