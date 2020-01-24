Keuchel apologizes for 2017 Astros' sign-stealing scandal

“To the extent of the whole situation back then, I can tell you that not every game there was signs being stolen," Keuchel said. “Some guys did a really good job, and sometimes we did as a group have signs but we still couldn't hit the pitcher. So it wasn't like every game we had everything going on.

“So at that point that's when the whole system, it really works, a little bit, but at the same time, there was a human element where some guys were better than our hitters."

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended and then fired in the aftermath of MLB's investigation, and the fallout likely will continue into the season. Managers Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Carlos Beltrán of the Mets also lost their jobs over their role in the scheme, and Astros stars Alex Bregman and José Altuve faced heavy criticism for their first public comments after the investigation.

Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers also could be headed for an icy reception in some corners of the sport. MLB began its probe after Fiers, who played for the Astros in 2017, told The Athletic about the team's scheme to steal signs.

Asked about Fiers, Keuchel called it a “tough subject" because of baseball's tight-knit community in the locker room.