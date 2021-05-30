Lucas Giolito strikes out 12 as White Sox sweep Orioles

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

"I've never seen anybody — I've seen some — that never throw an at-bat away," manager Tony La Russa said of Madrigal. "That man does not throw an at-bat away ever, and that's to our benefit."

Giolito (5-4) allowed a run, three hits and three walks in seven innings. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of his career high.

"Any game after a doubleheader where we play 14 innings, it's on that starter the next day to give it their best effort and pitch deep," Giolito said. "I had my eye on the pitch count pretty much from the first inning on, making sure I was trying to fill up the zone early with first-pitch strikes, putting guys away in four pitches or less, and we were able to do that for the most part."

The Orioles loaded the bases against Giolito in the sixth with a bunt single and two walks before Anthony Santander struck out and Maikel Franco fouled out. Baltimore scored just seven runs in the series.