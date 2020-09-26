Moncada homers as White Sox win 9-5; Cubs clinch NL Central

The 25-year-old right-hander gave up five runs — four earned — and three hits. He walked three and hit a batter with a pitch.

Matt Foster (6-1) worked a perfect fourth and got the win.

Lester got tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings and gave up six hits in another rough outing against the White Sox. The five-time All-Star gave up a season-high eight runs against them in a 10-1 loss at Wrigley Field on Aug. 21. And with his six-year, $155 million contract expiring, this could be his final regular-season start with the Cubs.

Trainer's room

Cubs: Bryant (lower right oblique tightness) was back in the lineup after missing four games. ... Manager David Ross said INF David Bote was available after missing Friday's game with an undisclosed injury.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (sprained right foot) is "progressing positively" and the White Sox "remain optimistic" he will be ready for the start of the playoffs, manager Rick Renteria said. Jiménez, batting .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs, was out of the lineup for the second straight game after he was hurt sliding across home plate at Cleveland on Thursday.

Up next

The two teams close out the regular season, with RHP Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 3.31 ERA) starting for the Cubs and RHP Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 4.68) for the White Sox. Alzolay has 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings over five appearances — three starts. Lopez has a 2.35 ERA in his past three starts.

