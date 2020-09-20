Reds cash in on White Sox control woes

“I was yanking my fastball today," Cease said. "Not having a feel for my fastball is what did me in. At the end of the day, the misses were all the same, so I have to figure out what my adjustment is for my yanks.”

Two runs scored on infield outs and another came home on a bases-loaded walk before the left-handed hitting Moustakas singled off lefty reliever Ross Detwiler for Cincinnati’s first hit.

“Each run is so important against any team, but especially this team," Bell said. "It was a great piece of hitting by Moustakas.”

The White Sox scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Nick Madrigal and José Abreu in the fifth.

Aquino answered with an upper-deck drive to left. He celebrated his second homer with his trademark right arm flex as he rounded third.

Reds starter Michael Lorenzen struck out a career-high eight in 4 2-3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks. He was disappointed he didn't respond well to the lengthy bottom of the fourth.