Tim Anderson leads home run parade in White Sox win

CINCINNATI — Tim Anderson hit two of Chicago's five solo homers, and the White Sox — already guaranteed a playoff spot — took another step toward the AL Central title by overpowering the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Saturday night.

Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games, securing at least a wild card and its first postseason appearance since 2008.

José Abreu hit his fifth homer in eight games as the White Sox piled them up, including three in a row in the eighth off Robert Stephenson. Abreu has 18 homers overall.

The Reds managed six hits as they had their season-high winning streak snapped at six games. Cincinnati (26-27) wasted a chance to move above .500 for the first time since its season-opening win over the Tigers.

Nomar Mazara was in a 3-for-25 slump with 11 strikeouts when he connected off Trevor Bauer (4-4) in the fifth inning for his first homer. One out later, Anderson's ninth homer made it 2-0.

Bauer had allowed only two earned runs in his last three starts combined. He went seven innings and gave up five hits while throwing 107 pitches.