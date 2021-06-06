Tony La Russa passes John McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers

Center fielder Adam Engel said he got his jersey out of the laundry for La Russa to sign, and pitcher Dylan Cease also praised the manager.

"It's pretty legendary to say that we get to play for him," Cease said. "He's calm. He's funny. It's nice having him at the helm."

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who also began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

"It's beyond sacred. Unattainable," La Russa said when asked about Mack's total.

La Russa watched as Chicago won for the 10th time in 14 games. Cease (4-2) struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and Anderson had two hits and two RBIs.

Chicago scored each of its runs in the second. Andrew Vaughn singled in Adam Eaton and scored on Anderson's two-run single with two outs.

That was more than enough for Cease, who allowed five hits and walked one. The right-hander improved to 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA against the Tigers, becoming the first White Sox pitcher to win his first seven career starts against a single opponent since Mark Buehrle versus Texas from 2001-2005, according to Elias Sports.