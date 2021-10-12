WATCH NOW: Region White Sox fans rejuvenated by playoffs' return to South Side

Trevor had been waiting for this since 2008, when the White Sox last won the AL Central.

“It’s fantastic to be able to come to my game with my son. He wasn’t around in 2005 when the Sox won it all, and (this is) fantastic,” Kevin Cieslak said. “I tried to talk him out of getting tickets because he’s been working like a mad man. He said, ‘Dad, I want to go,’ so I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Five years ago the drum beat was different in the Cieslak household. Baseball creates special father-son bonds and it’s no exception for the Cieslaks, who are a house divided with Trevor’s mom and sisters as Cubs fans who happily celebrated the World Series win in 2016.

“So, 2016 was rough to say the least. I was cheering for the Indians,” Trevor said. “But it’s interesting because the Sox are now the dominant team versus the Cubs being bad. So I’ve given a little more to them, especially my mom. At the same time, we’re both happy when they both win, but I can’t say I’m particularly happy when the Cubs win, to say the least.”

Joey Muting, of Merrillville, had season tickets a few years ago and estimates seeing 25 losses. He called Sunday’s experience “surreal,” having remembered stories from his late grandfather.