White Sox fall in extra innings

Aces Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Shane Bieber of the Indians face off Wednesday.

Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the 10th against Phil Maton (3-3). Adam Engel hit an RBI triple and scored on Nick Madrigal’s single.

Earlier in the inning, White Sox manager Rick Renteria and shortstop Tim Anderson were ejected by umpire Ángel Hernández after Luis Robert looked at a called third strike.

“(Hernández) continued to keep his ears open to whatever was going on in the dugout, as opposed to just the field,” Renteria said. “If we win that ballgame, nobody is thinking about frustrations. We have five games left, we’ve got to put ourselves on track.”

Hernández hit a solo shot in the first and Chicago tied it in the sixth when José Abreu connected off Adam Plutko, sending a drive to right-center for his 19th homer.

Abreu leads the AL with 56 RBIs and 74 hits. He is second in homers and third with a .332 batting average. Fellow MVP candidate Anderson went 1 for 4, dropping his average to .353, while Ramírez has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in his last 24 games.