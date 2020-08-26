White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3

Erik González hit a solo shot off reliever Zack Burdi and Jacob Stallings drove in the Pirates' two runs off Keuchel with a single in the sixth. Pittsburgh has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak to drop to 7-19, the worst record in the majors.

Cole Tucker had two of the Pirates six hits. If it weren't for the Pirates speedy leadoff man, Keuchel might have rivaled Giolito's drama against light-hitting Pittsburgh until his pitch count started climbing on a warm afternoon and he issued three walks and allowed two runs in the sixth.

Since he was starting a day game after a night game, Keuchel normally would have left Tuesday's contest long before it finished. Instead, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner stayed to celebrate once he saw Giolito's gem unfolding and said he "slept like crap."

Still, Keuchel was the perfect starter for the job on Wednesday, manager Rick Renteria said.

"We had the right guy in the right spot after an exciting night the evening before," Renteria said. "He did not disappoint."

Three White Sox relievers finished with three innings of one-run, two-hit ball.