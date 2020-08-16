White Sox hit four consecutive home runs in win over Cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez set a record in his debut — just not the kind any pitcher wants.

The White Sox tied a major league mark with four consecutive home runs, all against Ramirez, and went on to beat the Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

“Clearly, it gets you on your heels,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “One of the reasons we liked Roel in spring training ... was the fact that he was not afraid to go after guys. He’d get after it."

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0. He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly. After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

Grandal followed with another drive into the right-field seats, and then Abreu and Jimenez each homered to left.

“It feels good every time that you hit a home run,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “But it feels better when you're a part of history. ... It's definitely something special for all of us. I am very happy for it.”