White Sox hope to power past Athletics, Andrean product Sean Manaea

Here are some things to watch for in the best-of-three round at the Coliseum:

Abreu's big bat

Jose Abreu hit 19 homers — second in baseball — and led baseball with 60 RBIs while playing in all 60 games.

Matt Olson led the A's with 14 homers.

“I think a lot of the teams feel they're just getting going,” Semien said.

Old Sox

Semien and right-hander Chris Bassitt, Oakland's Game 2 starter, both were drafted by the White Sox and came to Oakland in the same December 2014 trade.

The connection might mean a little more if they had played with Chicago recently, but “that was so long ago,” Semien said. He has certainly paid attention to the White Sox from afar.

“They’re going for it this year,” Semien said. “I know a lot of those guys over there, primarily the same coaching staff besides the manager. It's going to be a battle. It's nice to be at home. I think we played them well at home in the past. Even though there's no crowd I just feel like it's a tough place for an opponent to come into.”

Luzardo's chance