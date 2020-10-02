White Sox look to future after playoff loss to Oakland

CHICAGO — The White Sox finally got back to October — and they liked it.

They are hoping for a longer stay as soon as next year.

Chicago's breakout season was stopped by a three-game loss at Oakland in the AL wild-card round. But it looks as if the White Sox have a bright future after stopping a string of seven consecutive losing records with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

“It’s just the start of something. I think it was good for us to get in," shortstop Tim Anderson said. “Guys got a taste of it, and I think it’s just going to make them more hungry to get back there.”

The 27-year-old Anderson leads a young core playing under team-friendly deals, and José Abreu is one of the front-runners for AL MVP after driving in 60 runs during the pandemic-shortened season. Lucas Giolito, who pitched his first no-hitter in August, fronts the rotation, and the bullpen has promising options.

Manager Rick Renteria said he started thinking about next year right after Thursday's season-ending loss.