White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season.
Kopech, the top pitching prospect in the organization, is expected to be ready for spring training in 2020. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
Kopech, 22, was 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts this season. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a torn elbow ligament Sept 8.
"Michael understands intellectually what it's going to require to come back," manager Rick Renteria said. "We're confident that he'll be able to do that and become the kind of pitcher we know he can be."
Kopech was acquired in the trade that sent star pitcher Chris Sale to Boston following the 2016 season. He was drafted by Boston in the first round in 2014.
White Sox slugger Abreu out of hospital after infection: White Sox slugger Jose Abreu has been released from a Cleveland hospital after undergoing treatment for an infection in his right thigh.
Abreu was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and released Wednesday. White Sox manager Rick Renteria says Abreu is resting at the team's hotel. He won't play in the series against the Indians.
The 31-year-old first baseman spent three weeks on the disabled list (Aug. 22-Sept. 9) after undergoing surgery to repair a testicular torsion. He was activated on Sept. 10 and is hitless in his last 20 at-bats.
Abreu was selected to his second All-Star team this season and is batting .265 with 22 homers and 78 RBIs in 128 games.