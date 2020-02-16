White Sox's Lopez focuses on matching Giolito's turnaround

“The mind has such an important role in being successful when you play a sport at a high level,” Giolito said. “As soon as I did the program and saw how I felt I was talking about it with other guys.”

One was fellow rotation mate Dylan Cease, who practices meditation and yoga. Another was Lopez.

The 26-year-old right-hander saw his ERA go the other way, from 3.91 in 2018 to 5.38 last season. When he was good, he was outstanding — a 14-strikeout outing in six innings against the Royals in April, a complete-game one-hitter with 11 Ks against the Indians in September.

But there were other starts, like the one before the Cleveland game, where he was knocked out in Atlanta in the first inning and allowed six runs. And too many more that didn't go well.

“Sometimes I made a bad pitch then I couldn’t get rid of it, that thought in my mind was always there, or a bad outing, it was always something,” Lopez said. “When something bad happened or I made a mistake, that thought kept on my mind.”