White Sox split a doubleheader in Cleveland; Jávy Baez, Cubs power past Padres
  • Updated
White Sox Indians Baseball

White Sox's Adam Eaton is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Monday.

 Tony Dejak, Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

White Sox, Cleveland split: José Ramírez's two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days. Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert (0-1) to break a 1-1 tie as the Indians, who rallied to win Game 2 on Sunday against Toronto, got back the game they dropped earlier to the AL Central-leading White Sox. In the opener, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club-record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970. ... Chicago placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday. The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians.

Báez, Wisdom power Cubs to win: Javier Báez popped out of the dugout for a curtain call, acknowledging the continued chants of “Ja-vy! Ja-vy!” from the crowd at Wrigley Field. For the dynamic shortstop, it was just like old times. Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday. The 28-year-old Báez talked openly last year about how much he missed playing in front of fans during the pandemic-shortened season. With Wrigley allowed to host 60% of its capacity at the moment, producing a charged crowd of 24,824 for the series opener against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, Báez soaked in the atmosphere once again. ... Chicago placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list Monday. Williams was scheduled to start Monday against San Diego, but he had an appendectomy Sunday. Kohl Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Williams' turn against the Padres.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Notre Dame seeded 10th: Notre Dame will host a NCAA Regional this weekend. The Irish host Central Michigan at noon Region time on Friday. Michigan will play UConn, presumably with Chesterton native Austin Peterson on the mound, at 6 p.m. Peterson has been the Huskies' Friday starter in conference games.

PRO TENNIS

Osaka withdraws from French Open: Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris. The stunning move came a day after Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved with her family to the U.S. at age 3, was fined $15,000 for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. She also was threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension, if she continued with her intention — which Osaka revealed last week on Twitter — to not “do any press during Roland Garros.” She framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

Federer wins return to Paris: They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net 'tweener and hit the ball out. This match bathed in sunshine Monday meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory. Federer's first competition at any major tournament in 16 months ended with him on the right side of a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 score against qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open as fans chanted “Ro-ger! Ro-ger!”

