White Sox struggle against the Reds

Tyler Mahle (2-2) got his first win since Aug. 28, allowing four hits and fanning eight in 5 2/3 innings. Chicago managed only one run out of a bases-loaded, none-out opportunity in the sixth.

Chicago left-hander Garrett Crochet, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft, was added to the roster pregame. He made his debut in the sixth and retired the side in order, fanning two with a fastball that topped out at 101 mph. He'll pitch out of the bullpen for now.

Series stuff

Despite the loss, the White Sox lead the series 17-7, including an 11-5 mark at Great American Ball Park.

Quote of the day

“It was a very bright moment, certainly not the brightest moment we anticipate for this club or hope to see for this club over the next several months or next several years, but it was a momentous event and something that needs to be celebrated, especially in these times right now.” — White Sox GM Rick Hahn, on clinching a playoff spot.

Trainer's room

White Sox: RHP Evan Marshall went on the 10-day injured list with a sore right shoulder. RHP Ian Hamilton was designated for assignment.