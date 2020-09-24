White Sox suffer fifth straight loss

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel allowed one run in six innings in his second start since a stint on the injured list with back spasms. The left-hander went 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA in four September outings, lowering his season mark to 1.99, second-best in the AL.

Indians right-hander Zach Plesac went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs and striking out seven. He was chased in the seventh after Nomar Mazara singled home two runs, which was preceded by an RBI groundout by Yasmani Grandal.

Yolmer Sánchez hit his first homer since July 19, 2019, to put the White Sox up 1-0 in the third. It was the first run scored by Chicago against Plesac in 16 1/3 innings this season.

Luis Robert, who is mired in a 0-for-28 slump and doesn’t have a hit since Sept. 15, was not in the lineup. The 23-year-old Cuban leads all rookies with 30 RBIs and is tied for first with 11 homers, but has just six hits in his last 70 at-bats (.086).

“The reality is you have a young man coming into the big leagues, and no matter how talented you are, you hit a wall,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Nobody wants to see the wall be hit, but you hit a wall.”