White Sox sweep Tigers

CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.

“The next series is important; we know that,” Moncada said through a translator. “But we have to keep doing what we've been doing — just take it day by day.”

Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.

Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

“Turnbull had great stuff today,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Just a lot of pitches. They rode balls through. They didn’t kill him by any means, but they rode some balls through.”

Jimmy Cordero (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Alex Colomé got three outs for his 11th save.