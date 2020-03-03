White Sox think outfielder Luis Robert is headed for stardom

After Robert broke out last year, batting .328 with 32 homers, 92 RBIs and 36 steals over three minor league stops, the White Sox rewarded him with a $50 million, six-year deal — before his big league debut.

“I already had a big contract, when I signed with this organization,” Robert said through a translator. “This one, it didn't affect me at all. I mean it didn't change my goal or my mindset, because I knew that this year I was going to have a chance to play in the majors. I didn't know when, but I was for sure going to have the chance to play in the majors this year.”

But the contract erased any messy questions about service time and free agency, clearing the way for Robert to take over in center field as soon as opening day.

The White Sox are doing whatever they can to make Robert's transition to the majors as easy as possible. His locker neighbors at spring training are countrymen José Abreu and Yoán Moncada, and Eloy Jiménez — another young Latin outfielder — is situated near the trio.

Abreu helps look after the 22-year-old Robert, and Moncada and Jiménez know exactly what he is going through after recently making the transition from top prospect to the major league regular themselves.