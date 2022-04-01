White Sox trade Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock

The Chicago White Sox made a major move Friday, sending reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock.

In Pollock, the Sox addressed a need in right field. He has a career .281/.338/.482 slash line with 126 home runs and 414 RBIs in 895 career games during 10 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18) and Dodgers (2019-21). He was an All-Star in 2015.

“We are thrilled to add a player of AJ Pollock’s caliber to this roster,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “We view him as making us better offensively as well as defensively and providing us with some important flexibility as we go through this season, as well as some depth for whatever valleys may lie ahead for us.”

Pollock, 34, slashed .297/.355/.536 with a career-high tying 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 117 games last season.

Pollock has played 659 games in center, 164 in left and six in right.

“Quality, professional hitter,” Hahn said. “We all know what he’s capable of doing defensively. We’ve already had a handful of conversations with (manager) Tony (La Russa) and with the coaches about how we are going to mix him in as well as continue to obviously get Eloy (Jiménez) and Luis Robert and (Gavin) Sheets and (Andrew) Vaughn their opportunities as well. Excited by the addition. Think it makes us better.”

Kimbrel, 33, was a subject of trade speculation all offseason. He combined to go 4-5 with a 2.26 ERA, 24 saves, seven holds, 100 strikeouts, a .150 batting average against and 0.91 WHIP in 63 relief appearances between the Cubs and Sox in 2021.

The Sox acquired the eight-time All-Star in July from the Cubs in one of the biggest moves at the trade deadline. He had a bumpy transition from being a closer to a setup role, finishing with a 5.09 ERA in 24 appearances.

“Sad to see Craig go,” Hahn said, “but he’s got a great opportunity for him with a very, very good Dodgers team and very likely in a role he obviously has excelled in for the vast majority of his career.”

The Sox announced seven other roster moves Friday, optioning pitcher Matt Foster, catcher Zack Collins, infielder Jake Burger and recently-acquired outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte and reassigning infielder Zach Remillard and outfielders Luis Basabe and Dwight Smith Jr. to minor-league camp.

With the moves, the Sox have 35 players remaining in camp: 18 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and six outfielders.

Crochet facing TJ?

White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet is likely facing Tommy John surgery after suffering an injury in Thursday’s Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“The preliminary MRI reading is not great,” Hahn said Friday. “There appears to be some damage to the ligament, which very likely will require Tommy John surgery.

“That said, this is again preliminary and he is going to seek out a second opinion here in the coming days. But being above board with everything along these lines, the prognosis at this time is not great.”

The left-hander began the eighth inning at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., with a strikeout. He went to a 3-1 count on the next batter before being looked at by the training staff and exiting the game.

Said Hahn: “It sounds like the pitch before he felt a little something, but it sort of went away, and then he threw the next pitch and felt a sharp pain again and wisely shut it down at that point.”

Crochet and Aaron Bummer are the top two left-handers in the team’s bullpen. He was the No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft and made an impact after joining the big-league club down the stretch that season.

Crochet had a 2.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54 relief appearances last season.

Crochet impressed this spring, allowing one earned run awith eight strikeouts in 4⅓ innings.

Hahn said with a “glass half-full” approach, Crochet should return in time for the 2023 season if he undergoes Tommy John surgery.

“Using the very generic approximate 11 to 13 month recovery for a reliever, we should have him back for the 2023 season, if that is the case,” Hahn said.

Giolito, Sox avoid arbitration

The Sox and Lucas Giolito avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $7.45 million deal Friday.

Giolito, 26, went 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts last season. He received votes for the American League Cy Young Award in each of the last three seasons.

“Had good, honest conversations face-to-face with Lucas,” Hahn said. “(Assistant general manager) Jeremy Haber as well did. And frankly and perhaps most interestingly, so did (Chairman) Jerry Reinsdorf. He and Lucas met 1-on-1, had a nice conversation about how negotiations sometimes get a little bogged down and tried to search for solutions out of it.

“Obviously we’re happy we were able to and have everyone’s focus properly on the season ahead and not worried about preparing for some sort of in-season hearing.”

