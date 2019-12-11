The White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker on Tuesday night.
The clubs announced the deal at baseball’s annual winter meetings.
The 24-year-old Mazara has tantalizing power but produced mixed results over his first four big league seasons. The 6-foot-4 slugger batted .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS this year.
“He looks like he's 7 foot every time I see him in the box,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said earlier Tuesday. “Runs extremely well for a big guy. Can defend. Good arm. Brings a lot of qualities to the plate. Can pop one in the seats as quickly as anybody.”
Mazara projects to make about $5.5 million in arbitration and is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.
Walker was a second-round draft pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2018. He batted .284 with 10 homers and 62 RBIs across two Class A teams in his first full pro season.
“He is a really good hitter, with both power and an advanced approach, and has an aggressive, winning on-field makeup,” said Jon Daniels, Texas’ president of baseball operations.
Harrelson to enter Hall of Fame: Ken Harrelson, a former player who called White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.
The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington, then had a 43-season broadcast career.
He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago's general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees' broadcaster in 1987.
He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018. He is a five-time Emmy Award winner.
Harrelson will be recognized at the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, during an awards presentation on July 25, a day before induction ceremonies.