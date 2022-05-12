New season, new mindset for RailCats as season opens

GARY — The RailCats open a new season Friday with a new manager and a new philosophy.

Lamarr Rogers takes over for Greg Tagert, who left to work for the San Francisco Giants organization after 16 seasons and three championships.

When Tagert arrived in Gary in 2005, independent league teams like the RailCats really did operate in a different universe than MLB-affiliated clubs.

Players here had the dream of getting to a big-league organization, one Tagert facilitated where possible. But he also made no secret that his main focus was winning games and titles at U.S. Steel Yard.

But the pandemic led to a financial reckoning, and the resulting reshaping and downsizing of the affiliated minor leagues. That blurred the line separating them from the indy leagues.

Now the American Association is a MLB partner league, working closely with big-league teams in player development, rules experiments and more. It's a whole new world, and Rogers is very much on board.

"My conversation with the front office and ownership has been, just as much as we want to win, we also want guys to have the opportunity to sign (with big-league organizations)," he said. "That's good for our team (now) and for future players coming in. ... That's kind of my goal, to try to create a system, an environment where players want to go."

One of the Tagert staples that's gone is the four-man starting rotation, a rarity anywhere in pro baseball and something that's unheard of in big-league organizations.

Trevor Lubking, a 29-year-old left-hander who is in his third season with the RailCats, is ready for the change.

"We're running ... a tandem system," he said. "We essentially have 10 starters. Basically we have a starter that throws and a starter that's backing him up on that day — which is a lot better because like (Rogers) told us, that is the direction that organizations are going to."

Another holdover is outfielder Alec Olund, a former standout at Lake Central and Purdue who latched on as an injury replacement in 2021 and showed more than enough to be brought back with an .807 OPS.

He's glad to benefit from the experience of Rogers and hitting coach Darryl Robinson, both of whom worked in the Houston Astros organization.

"He's coached a lot of really good Astros players," Olund said of Robinson. "I mean, these guys have tons of experience. It's just been awesome just to be around them, just to get to know each other.

"I mean, we don't even know each other that well (yet). But things feel right. ... And I'm excited. ... You just feel the confidence and exuberance in (Rogers') voice that we mean business. We're here to show up and play and we're here to show up and win."

