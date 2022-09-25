Patrick Wisdom hits 25th homer, Cubs pull away from Pirates 8-3

PITTSBURGH — Adrian Sampson wasn't supposed to be a fixture in the Cubs' starting rotation this season. He was placed on waivers twice in May — once by Chicago and once by Seattle — and optioned to the minors three times.

Yet Sampson kept believing in his stuff. And may be making a believer out of the Cubs in the process. The 30-year-old tossed six efficient innings in an 8-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, the latest in a string of solid starts that's provided some much-needed stability to Chicago's injury-riddled rotation.

Sampson (3-5) is 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts this month for the Cubs, who finished 5-2 on a seven-game road trip through Miami and Pittsburgh.

"It's just the culmination of a whole year of putting the pitches together," Sampson said after allowing four hits and striking out three without a walk. "Now I just kind of go out there every five, six days and I'm able to have confidence in every single one and throw them for strikes."

Sampson took advantage of a young Pittsburgh lineup featuring five rookies and eight players 25 or younger. Mixing speeds and changing locations, he worked quickly and needed just 67 pitches to record 18 outs.

Not bad for a player who has spent a portion of this season bouncing around. Given the way he's performing, there may be a chance 2023 may be far more stable for Sampson, and maybe the Cubs.

Chicago is 32-29 since the All-Star break thanks in part to a patched-together rotation that has posted a 3.15 ERA over that span.

"Starting pitching really, really is important," Cubs manager David Ross said. "Good starting pitching really helps you play well, keeps you in ballgames ... Adrian's been a big part of that."

Patrick Wisdom took the first pitch he saw from Manny Bañuelos and sent it into the Pirates bullpen well behind the center-field wall with two outs in the fifth to stake Chicago to a 3-0 lead.

Wisdom became the fourth Cubs third baseman to reach the 25 home run-plateau in multiple seasons, joining Hall of Famer Ron Santo, Aramis Ramirez and Kris Bryant.

Esteban Quiroz, Ian Happ and Alfonso Rivas had two hits each for the Cubs.

Sampson's lone mistake came in the sixth, when he gave up a solo home run to Bryan Reynolds. Brandon Hughes got his seventh save when he came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth after the Pirates had chipped into a seven-run deficit against Erich Uelmen.

Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes had two hits each for the Pirates (56-97), who have dropped nine of 10 and are in danger of losing 100 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since three in a row from 1952-54.

Trainers room

Cubs: Nico Hoerner went 1 for 5 as the designated hitter in his return to the lineup after missing nearly two weeks with tightness in his right triceps. Ross said Hoerner will return to his regular position at shortstop in the near future.

Up next

Cubs: Are off Monday then return home to face Philadelphia.