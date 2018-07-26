The RailCats had won nine of their last 11 games and were just a half game back of first place in the North Division of the American Association going into Wednesday night's game.
While the keys to their recent success have fluctuated from game to game, the biggest key has been consistency. While it might sound simple, it’s the one thing RailCats manager Greg Tagert said the team has lacked all year long.
“We had a tough stretch for a while,” Tagert said. “Over the last 10 to 12 days we’ve been consistent and it’s not a coincidence that it happened.”
Tagert said he thought his team had all the components in place, and for the first 35 games they played like it. Then, the rough stretch hit, but now with about 40 games remaining, Tagert and the RailCats find themselves in the running for a division title.
Here are a few more reasons for Gary's success:
Minor performing in a major way
Starting pitcher Daniel Minor currently has an ERA of 2.76, which ranks fourth in the league.
In his 88 innings pitched, Minor has struck out 69 batters and has a record of 10-2.
“He’s been just magnificent,” Tagert said. “He’s become a true ace and he’s going to get a lot of opportunities down the road.”
With a four-pitcher rotation, Minor and the rest of the starters will have a tough stretch coming up to close out the season.
Earlier in the season the RailCats had many games canceled due to inclement weather that need to be made up, which will cause the team to have stretches in which they will be playing five days in a row.
“We’re going to have to be real creative with our pitching staff the next few weeks,” Tagert said.
Minor will have a big part of that.
Defense doesn’t always win championships
In the tough stretch the team went through a couple weeks ago, Tagert said his team didn’t have their second component — offense.
On the season, the RailCats offense has a batting average of .265, an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .374.
However, in the last seven days, the team has a batting average of .319, an OBP of .394 and a slugging percentage of .441, which has resulted in five wins in six games.
“We’ve been so good defensively all year,” Tagert said. “Unlike football or basketball, defense only is not going to win you a baseball game. You’ve got to have a second component.”
Young players stepping up
According to Tagert, Colin Willis, 25, and Alex Crosby, 24, were putting too much blame on themselves throughout the team’s tough stretch, but now the two have started to pick up the hitting.
Over the last seven days, Willis has an average of .304, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .435. Crosby has an average of .333, OBP of .483 and a slugging percentage of .476. All are higher than their season averages.
In the seven-day stretch, the two each have one home run and four RBIs.
“Those two guys have been a big help and it’s helped the rest of the lineup,” Tagert said.
The RailCats will hope to keep all these positives up as they travel to the Cleburne Railroaders for a four-game series that starts Friday.