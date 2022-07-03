Rowan Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

CHICAGO — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Durran struck out and Rafael Devers flied out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when Willson Contreras was caught stealing second.

In a game that took 4 hours, 25 minutes, Boston won for the second time after a seven-game winning streak edned on June 27. The Red Sox finished a 5-4 trip and headed home for the start of 17 straight games against AL East rivals.

Boston stopped Chicago's four-game winning streak, which had tied the Cubs' season high.

Contreras hit an RBI single in the first.

Boston tied the score in the fourth when with runners at the corners, Franchy Cordero's infield popup fell for an RBI single. Second baseman Christopher Morel appeared to settle under the ball but lost it in the sun. Wind blew the ball to the right side, and it fell off the glove of first baseman Alfonso Rivas, who tried for a basket catch.

Keegan Thompson forced in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk to Durran later in the inning after getting ahead in the count 0-2.

Patrick Wisdom tied the score in the eighth against Matt Strahm with his 17th homer, a 450-drive to center.

Jake Diekman (3-0) struck out four in two hitless innings.

Thompson gave up two runs, seven hts and three walks in four innings.

Trainer's room

Chicago: RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after exiting Saturday's start after just seven pitches. … Chicago recalled RHP Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa. … OF Seiya Suzuki (finger sprain) was scheduled to return from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day IL on Monday. … RHP Marcus Stroman made a rehab start in Iowa on Sunday as he returns from right shoulder inflammation. … Cubs manager David Ross said OF Jayson Heyward has not undergone an MRI as he remains on the 10-day IL due to right knee inflammation. … Ross said 1B Frank Schwindel (lower back strain) and 2B Nick Madrigal (left groin strain) will face LHP Daniel Norris (left index finger strain) in batting practice on Tuesday. … RHP Drew Smyly (oblique strain) is scheduled for a rehab start with High-A South Bend on Monday.

Up next

Chicago: LHP Justin Steele (3-5, 4.39 ERA) will start Monday to open a three-game series in Milwaukee.

PHOTOS: NWI Oilmen host Military Appreciation Night Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Veteran Jim Kijewski and his wife JoAnn of Lansing join the umpires and team managers as they exchange lineups. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches against the Corn Dogs on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito tries unsuccessfully to put the tag on the Corn Dogs' Collin Small on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Corn Dogs' Jacob Ferry leads off of first in the first inning as the Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches on Military Appreciation Night on Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches on Military Appreciation Night Friday. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Four hundred plus posters featuring photos of fallen service men and women were on display at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game Friday. The posters ar… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Serviceman Gregory Boyington of New Orleans and veteran Mike Wooden of Hammond team up to throw out the first two pitches at the Oilmen-Corn D… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Matt Lelito tries unsuccessfully to put the tag on the Corn Dogs' Collin Small. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night John Gaul of Hammond views the posters of fallen service men and women at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game Friday. The posters are from the Indiana F… Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Jacob Bosse was the starting pitcher for the Corn Dogs. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night Jacob Bosse was the starting pitcher for the Corn Dogs. Uploaded-images NWI Oilmen's Military Appreciation Night The Oilmen's Mike Freitas throws to first as the Corn Dogs' Jacob Ferry tries to break up the double pay. Gallery HTML code

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.