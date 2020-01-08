COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Decorated Michigan State, Steelers coach Perles dies: George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85. Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Perles' death Wednesday. Michigan State hired Perles in 1983 to revive its beleaguered football program. He did just that, winning Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 and coaching the school in seven bowl games. He helped the Spartans beat Southern California, 20-17, on Jan. 1, 1988, for their first Rose Bowl win in three-plus decades. Perles was an assistant coach for the Spartans before he was hired away in 1972 to coach the Steelers’ defensive line. He later was defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for a team that won four NFL championships in six years. The Philadelphia Stars of the U.S. Football League signed him in 1982, but he got out of his contract to return to the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.
Georgia QB Fromm declares for NFL Draft:
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs. Fromm announced his decision Wednesday in a statement on his Twitter page, one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career, leading to him dropping in many NFL draft projections. Late in the season, he had a stretch of five straight games where he failed to complete 50% of his passes. Once viewed as a potential top 10 pick, some analysts are now predicting that Fromm will fall into the second round. Still, Fromm will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history. He was 35-7 record as the Bulldogs' starter, including three straight appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
AROUND THE HORN
Team president Chris Antonetti said Wednesday he's more confident the All-Star shortstop will be in Cleveland's lineup to start the season after the Indians didn't receive a trade proposal to their liking over the past few weeks. Antonetti did not disclose any specifics about what has been offered for Lindor, a four-time All-Star and one of baseball's best all-around players. Cleveland has him under contract through the 2021 season, but the Indians have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him to a long-term deal. There appears to be little chance he will re-sign. ... The Milwaukee Brewers agree to a three-year, $23 million contract extension that will run through the 2023 season. He is the longest-tenured manager in the National League, hired in 2015, and fifth overall. The Brewers have won at least 86 games in each of the last three seasons, making the playoffs the last two.