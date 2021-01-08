TOM KEEGAN: Tommy Lasorda a 'shoe'-in as best manager ever

The one sentence you’ll never read, except here, about the late, great face of the Dodgers is one he richly deserves to have written about him: Tommy Lasorda was the greatest manager in the history of baseball.
As you no doubt have heard by now, Lasorda died Thursday night at age 93, at his home in Fullerton, California.
Entertaining clips featuring his temper outbursts will fill the airwaves for days. The “What did I think of his performance?” Dave Kingman tape, the “He couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat” rant on Kurt Bevacqua, the “I’m the (bleeping) manager of the (bleeping) team. I’ve got to make the (bleeping) decisions,” argument on the mound with pitcher Doug Rau, who wanted to stay in Game 4 of the 1977 World Series.
Entertaining all of them. He routinely would walk up to strangers’ tables and eat off their plates, pose for pictures, sign autographs.
If his delivery on the mound were as good as it was when telling a joke, the Dodgers might have kept him instead of Sandy Koufax at the end of spring training in 1955, and his career record certainly would have been a great deal better than 0-4.
Great ambassador for baseball, very funny man, hot-tempered. All true, and it all clouds his remarkable skill as manager of a clubhouse full of 25 baseball players.
Ten men won more than his two World Series titles, but it’s another number that opens a window to what made Lasorda the best. Nine different Dodgers won National League Rookie of the Year honors playing for him: Rick Sutcliffe, Steve Howe, Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Sax, Eric Karros, Mike Piazza, Raul Mondesi, Hideo Nomo and Todd Hollandsworth.
Piazza was drafted in the 62nd round as a favor to Lasorda, who was close friends with Mike’s father Vince. (“I knew Vince when he had three used cars in his lot and I had to help him sell one so we could afford to buy lunch,” Lasorda was fond of saying.)
Sure, the Dodgers had a great scouting department, but that’s the easy, shallow explanation for the mind-blowing number of decorated rookies. A bigger factor: Nobody could purge a baseball player’s insecurity the way Lasorda could, and baseball, in which a hitter failing 7 of 10 times defines success, is nothing if not a game of insecurity.
The case of Piazza reveals Lasorda’s ability to inspire young talent and to recognize it when it wasn’t obvious to others.
I covered the Dodgers’ beat on a daily basis in 1988 and 1989 and in the improbable run to the title in ‘88, I would watch ballplayers trudge into his office, physically sore or mentally worn down by the rigors of a long season. He’d pump them full of corny words and they would walk out the door feeling so much crisper, so much more ready for that night’s battle. The man had an extraordinary ability to make one’s confidence bubble to the surface.
His intense competitive spirit had a contagious effect when his team was in a pennant race. That feistiness extended to the basketball court.
Warned by the veteran writers on the Dodgers beat not to play basketball with Lasorda because he was such a dirty player, I ignored that advice and never regretted it. Lasorda had been giving me the rookie treatment at spring training, not calling me by name. I had to put my face in front of him at every opportunity, even if it meant putting my body at risk.
Sure enough, I went up for a shot on the outdoor court at Dodgertown and Lasorda clasped his hands together, took a full windup and punched me in the gut, knocked the wind right out of me. The shot went in, and more importantly, I never complained about the foul. It gained me entry into his fascinating world.
In ‘89, when the Dodgers were out of the race, his focus wandered. A rare foul ball hit high enough to reach the Dodger Stadium press box fell right into my hands. I dropped it. Not 10 seconds later, I was paged to the phone. It was Lasorda. Pointing from the top step, toward the press box with that crooked left index finger, he was barking into the dugout phone: “If I ever read you (bleeping) trashing one my player’s defense again …”.
Working in New York City at the time, I received a call from Lasorda asking me to meet him at LaGuardia Airport at a set time to accompany him to a speaking engagement at a fundraiser dinner for a Catholic nuns’ organization in Meriden, Connecticut. I alerted the nuns at the Catholic grade school my children attended in Norwalk, Connecticut that I might bring Lasorda there for a visit on his way to his appearance.
On the drive from New York, I asked if he wanted to stop by the school to say hello to our four children. He said that sounded good and secretly loved seeing local media outlets awaiting the arrival of his limousine. He signed autographs for fifth-grade students and lectured seventh-graders, urging them to “never do anything to embarrass your parents.” What a great message.
Back in the limo as we were pulling out of the school, Lasorda asked: “You know how you’ll know when you’ve made it in life?”
At that point, he extended his left leg and asked me to remove his shoe and read aloud the inscription on the inside: “This shoe made expressly for Tom Lasorda.”
“Unless you can read, ‘This shoe made expressly for Tom Keegan,’ you’ll know you haven’t made it yet,” he said, then let loose with his signature laugh that so often was followed by a combination of curse words.
I still haven’t made it, but I did make it into the world of the man I consider to be the greatest baseball manager who ever lived. Consider me shoeless and grateful.
Tom Keegan