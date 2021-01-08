TOM KEEGAN: Tommy Lasorda a 'shoe'-in as best manager ever

His intense competitive spirit had a contagious effect when his team was in a pennant race. That feistiness extended to the basketball court.

Warned by the veteran writers on the Dodgers beat not to play basketball with Lasorda because he was such a dirty player, I ignored that advice and never regretted it. Lasorda had been giving me the rookie treatment at spring training, not calling me by name. I had to put my face in front of him at every opportunity, even if it meant putting my body at risk.

Sure enough, I went up for a shot on the outdoor court at Dodgertown and Lasorda clasped his hands together, took a full windup and punched me in the gut, knocked the wind right out of me. The shot went in, and more importantly, I never complained about the foul. It gained me entry into his fascinating world.

In ‘89, when the Dodgers were out of the race, his focus wandered. A rare foul ball hit high enough to reach the Dodger Stadium press box fell right into my hands. I dropped it. Not 10 seconds later, I was paged to the phone. It was Lasorda. Pointing from the top step, toward the press box with that crooked left index finger, he was barking into the dugout phone: “If I ever read you (bleeping) trashing one my player’s defense again …”.