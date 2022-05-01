White Sox rally in ninth, but fall short against Angels

CHICAGO — The White Sox scored five runs in the ninth inning and knocked out both Angels starter Michael Lorenzen and closer Raisel Iglesias before falling 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs as Los Angeles won for the seventh time in eight games.

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI as the Angels' designated hitter. The two-way AL MVP went 0 for 3 and exited in the ninth inning because of tightness in his right groin.

Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.

Through a translator Ohtani said, "I was taken out for safety reasons. I was perfectly OK with it."

The Japanese-born star said he expects to play on Monday in Chicago against the White Sox.

Trout walked in three other plate appearances. Andrew Velazquez and Jo Adell each doubled in a run and Anthony Rendon each had an RBI as the Angels took a 6-0 lead.

Lorenzen (3-1) took a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times in a wild finish.

Ryan Tepera, the Angels' third pitcher of the inning, retired Gavin Sheets on a bases-loaded grounder for the final out. Chicago has lost 11 of 13.

Lorenzen gave up singles to Jose Abreu and Sheets to begin the ninth, then was pulled with one out after Leury Garcia's two-run double.

Iglesias allowed an RBI double by Josh Harrison and singles to Tim Anderson and Luis Robert as Chicago closed to 6-4. Iglesias walked Yasmani Grandal to load the bases with two outs and hit Abreu with a pitch to force in a run.

Tepera took over and earned his first save.

The White Sox had to take solace in a rally that fell just short.

"I was pleased with them, not only just in the ninth," Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. "We had a bunch of hits against a guy (Lorenzen) who really pitched well.

"It's just what we did in the ninth inning was very special, could have been real special. We took our shot," he said.

Dallas Keuchel (1-3) labored through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks. The 2015 AL Cy Young winner's ERA is 8.40.

"Like a lot of pitchers, he got hurt by the center fielder (Trout)," La Russa said. "Happens to a lot of guys in this league."

Trout hit his sixth homer, a solo drive in the first.

Trainer's room

White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn (right wrist) could be back in the lineup on Monday after getting hit with a pitch on Friday, La Russa said. ... INF Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) went 2 for 4 with a homer in the second game of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. The slugging third baseman has been out since spring training. … RHP Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) pitched a scoreless inning for Charlotte on Sunday in his rehab assignment.

Up next

Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 0.00) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.27) in the four-game series finale on Monday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0