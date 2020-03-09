White Sox southpaw Aaron Bummer soars with sinker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bummer made his major league debut that July. He got his first and only major league win so far in his seventh game, tossing two scoreless innings against Kansas City.

But he really found his stride last year. Serving as one of Chicago's main setup men in front of Alex Colomé, Bummer had 27 holds — a single-season franchise record for a lefty.

“He’s got stuff that could put you back on your heels,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He can get a lot of ground balls for us in big situations. We are not afraid to use him in any situation. He developed and put himself in a really good position as far as who we are as a club and how we use him.”

The White Sox rewarded Bummer with a $16 million, five-year contract last month that includes two club options.

It's a long way from the start of his professional career. Bummer played college ball at Nebraska before he was selected by Chicago in the 2014 draft.

After making 16 appearances in rookie-level ball that same year, Bummer had surgery in April 2015 to remove bone spurs and loose bodies from his elbow. When he started coming back after the operation, he still felt pain in his arm and wondered if that was just something he would have to deal with for the rest of his career.