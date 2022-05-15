Yankees manage just two hits, but still beat White Sox

CHICAGO — Michael Kopech and the White Sox bullpen allowed just two hits to the Yankees on Sunday, but the result was a 5-1 loss for Chicago.

Kopech (0-1) pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Chicago. The right-hander had five sharp innings — and one real bad one.

"I competed with what I had. But it wasn't much today," he said.

New York got to Kopech for three runs in the second after he retired the first two batters, making the most of four walks, a wild pitch and Isiah Kiner-Falefa's single to left. Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu each walked with the bases loaded, and Jose Trevino scored on the wild pitch.

Kopech threw 41 pitches in the second, 17 for strikes. He threw a total of 50 pitches in his other five innings, 33 for strikes.

"He just got out of whack. ... What he did to hang in there and pitch six innings was amazing," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said.

Kopech's shaky stretch provided more than enough run support for Yankees starter Nestor Cortes, who retired 15 in a row after Luis Robert extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning single.

Adam Engel homered for Chicago with one out in the eighth, but Cortes retired the next two batters. Pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal flied out to the warning track in right for the second out.

New York's only other hit was a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth.

Cortes (2-1) pitched a career-high eight innings.

"That was another special outing," manager Aaron Boone said. "I mean, just in complete control."

The 27-year-old left-hander, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth in his previous outing against Texas, allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. He has permitted two runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this year.

Since his first big-league outing of last season, on May 30, 2021, Cortes has an AL-low 2.44 ERA over 133 innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 16 straight starts, matching Luis Severino in 2018 for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

"As long as I can go out there and compete and give my team a chance, I'm happy and comfortable," Cortes said.

Asked if he sees himself as one of the majors' best pitchers, Cortes demurred.

"Not really. There's a lot of good pitchers out there," he said. "I just try and do my part."

Clay Holmes finished the four-hitter for New York's 18th win in 21 games. The major league-leading Yankees took three of four in the series.

Trainer's room

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada rested after going 4 for 13 with two homers in the first three games of the series. La Russa said it was just a day off, and Moncada was available off the bench. ... La Russa said RHP Lucas Giolito (COVID-19 IL) is feeling better, but he isn't sure when he will return to the rotation.

Up next

White Sox: Open an eight-game trip Monday night at Kansas City. The White Sox haven't announced their starting pitcher, and the Royals plan to go with RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.