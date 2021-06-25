Zach Davies and 3 relievers combine for the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history

“And there was a lot of traffic on the bases,” Kimbrel said. “When you have a lot of traffic on the bases you don’t really get as consumed that they’re all walks. You figure, well, maybe one of them is a single or something like that. But that wasn’t the case.”

The path to the no-hitter was a bit unconventional.

The Cubs’ eight walks were the third-most in a combined no-hitter in MLB history behind the White Sox (11) on July 28, 1976, and Orioles (10) on April 30, 1967. Davies walked five in his six innings, including the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter in the third and fourth innings. But neither runner advanced to second — a nifty back-pick throw by Contreras and well-timed tag by Anthony Rizzo nabbed Mookie Betts to quickly erase the walk to open the third — and by the time Davies’ night ended, he retired the last nine Dodgers he faced.

Davies attributed his early command issues to his mechanics being out of whack. He settled down and didn’t rush his delivery to help him finish his start strong.

“Being able to place the ball inside on a lot of guys that was definitely a key,” Davies said. “Hitters try and stay out over the plate, especially because I throw a mix of fastball, curveball, changeup, cutter, so they’re looking at something over the plate that they can put in the field.”