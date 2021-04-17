RailCats, U.S. Steel team up to bring Gary baseball field back to life

GARY — Mounds of dirt stood near a dugout, the beep-beep of earth-moving equipment backing up filled the air and all around Roosevelt Park people were painting dugouts, repairing bleachers and trimming overgrown trees.
It took a village — or in this case materials and manpower from the Gary SouthShore RailCats and U.S. Steel — to bring a Little League field back to life on Friday.
The idea was hatched back in January when Ken Bauer, who works in labor relations at U.S. Steel, called Brian Lyter, who oversees the RailCats as president of Salvi Sports Enterprises. Both men serve on the board of the Home Field Advantage Foundation, which is dedicated to growing baseball and softball in Gary.
"U.S. Steel is always looking to give back to the community," Bauer said Friday. "We thought this was a good way to give back to a community that's given so much to us."
Lyter loved the idea, and arranged for RailCats groundskeeper Noah Simmons to oversee the renovation of the playing surface. It was a big task.
"We ripped out the whole infield," Simmons said. "We took out about three inches of grass and organic (matter). We're bringing in about 50 tons of (limestone) screenings."
Limestone screenings is a material used for baseball infields that needs less maintenance than grass or dirt and offers superior drainage qualities.
"On a scale of 10 out of 10, it was about a 10," Simmons said of the field's condition before work began. "It was very bad. ... U.S. Steel, what good people. They've got 50 guys out here cutting down trees, fixing bleachers and painting dugouts. ...
"The grass is going to get mowed, the dugouts are going to be painted, the press box is going to be cleaned, there's going to be no weeds on the infield. They're getting a new playing surface in one day."
The field's rebirth symbolizes a new beginning for Little League baseball and softball in Gary. This is the first year for the Calumet Regional Little League, which is a merger of Miller and Gary Metro leagues. The new league also extends into parts of Lake Station and Merrillville, both of whose own Little Leagues have folded in recent years.
Former Miller president Tracy Brough and former Gary Metro president Kevin Bradley are president and vice president, respectively, of the new league. To say they're thrilled to see the makeover for the Roosevelt field, which formerly was used by Gary Metro, is an understatement.
"I think it'll really lift everybody's spirits to be able to play on this field again," Brough said. "People can feel good about it — parents and kids, people who come from out of town and might not have wanted to come here (might say), 'Oh, this is nice.'"
The Roosevelt field will be used for the 50/70 intermediate baseball teams for 11- through 13-year-olds, as well as for softball. The league also has fields in Miller for tee-ball, minor baseball (10-and-under) and major baseball (11-12), as well as a field in Lake Station for junior (13-14) and senior (15-16) baseball.
One of the challenges in getting the new league up and running is its large footprint, stretching from the Gary-Hammond border to the Lake-Porter county line, and from Lake Michigan south into Merrillville.
It's something Brough and Bradley have thought long and hard about.
"When a league closes and they lose their identity with their little community league, that is bad for everybody," Brough said. "Our idea is if you've got a good, viable baseball field and you've got a community of kids who want to play there ... they should be able to play there.
"So right now we're forming teams — yeah, they're going to have kids from all over. But what we want the coaches to do when they first get together with their parents and team (is) decide where they want that home field to be."
Thanks to the RailCats and U.S. Steel, the Roosevelt Park field is a viable option once again.