RailCats, U.S. Steel team up to bring Gary baseball field back to life

"On a scale of 10 out of 10, it was about a 10," Simmons said of the field's condition before work began. "It was very bad. ... U.S. Steel, what good people. They've got 50 guys out here cutting down trees, fixing bleachers and painting dugouts. ...

"The grass is going to get mowed, the dugouts are going to be painted, the press box is going to be cleaned, there's going to be no weeds on the infield. They're getting a new playing surface in one day."

The field's rebirth symbolizes a new beginning for Little League baseball and softball in Gary. This is the first year for the Calumet Regional Little League, which is a merger of Miller and Gary Metro leagues. The new league also extends into parts of Lake Station and Merrillville, both of whose own Little Leagues have folded in recent years.

Former Miller president Tracy Brough and former Gary Metro president Kevin Bradley are president and vice president, respectively, of the new league. To say they're thrilled to see the makeover for the Roosevelt field, which formerly was used by Gary Metro, is an understatement.

"I think it'll really lift everybody's spirits to be able to play on this field again," Brough said. "People can feel good about it — parents and kids, people who come from out of town and might not have wanted to come here (might say), 'Oh, this is nice.'"