Region native Chad Patrick's All-American season could lead to MLB draft selection

Griffin added that Patrick has “the perfect pitcher’s demeanor. Very mentally tough, stays under control all the time. You don’t see a lot of emotion from him, and he’s very competitive, goes about his business.”

Coaches typically, although not always, err on the early side when projecting their players’ draft positions because they believe in them.

“I would say he could go anywhere from the fourth, fifth, sixth round,” Griffin said. “They really like his ability to pitch. He’s got velocity to go with it. He touches 96 (mph). He throws a very good slider, has a 12-to-6 curveball, a good changeup and he throws a two-seam fastball that he works both sides of the plate with. (Scouts) think he has a chance to go quickly through their systems.”

Patrick quickly moved up the Pride’s pitching depth chart after a year of adjustment as a freshman under the mentorship of former Andrean ace Jimmy Skiff. The senior left Patrick more than pointers. He also left him his spot at the top of the rotation and his jersey number: 31.

Patrick spent this past season passing along some of the same preparation pointers he learned from Skiff to freshman Anthony Noble. Patrick also left the same jersey number for his understudy. Noble will wear No. 31 for the rest of his career with the Pride.

