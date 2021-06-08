Region native Chad Patrick's All-American season could lead to MLB draft selection

Sports fans tend not to track the Major League Baseball draft with the same degree of interest as those in the NFL and NBA.
Yet, a number of baseball instructors in the Region have reason to pay closer attention this year.
Purdue Northwest right-hander Chad Patrick expects to receive a call from a MLB organization informing him of their decision to select him.
A breezy delivery, a fastball in the mid-90s, a healthy arm history and a senior year in which he walked just eight and struck out 97 in 64 innings all blend to give Patrick a busy itinerary these days.
Patrick, 22, was on a drive to Cincinnati on Sunday evening for a Monday workout watched by the Reds when he returned a phone call to discuss his draft prospects.
“I’m going to throw for the Padres next week, then maybe the Royals and then I’ll probably shut it down for the rest of the summer until the draft,” Patrick said.
Among those likely to take an interest in where Patrick is drafted include: Joe Plesac, his pitching tutor during his teenage years. Plesac is Indians starter Zach's uncle and is also the brother of former MLB pitcher Dan.
Also, there's Dave Griffin, his coach for four years at Purdue Northwest. Shane Prance, his first pitching coach at Purdue Northwest. Dave Waddell, then recruiting coordinator for Griffin, who arranged for Patrick to throw for his boss when he didn’t generate much interest from college coaches coming out of Hebron.
Patrick expressed gratitude for the role each man has played in his development into a prospect.
Scouts from multiple organizations already have come to PNW practices and games to watch Patrick.
“The feedback I get from them is pretty good, actually,” Patrick said. “A lot of them told my adviser that they like me. I’m pretty smooth with my mechanics and stuff like that. It’s all positive stuff.”
Smooth mechanics can lead to injury-free histories for pitchers.
“That’s what everybody keeps saying,” Patrick said. “I’ve heard that from four different people this week. Will you knock on some wood for me?”
Griffin said that Patrick never complained about having a sore arm.
“He’s got very clean mechanics and easy delivery, not a maximum-effort guy,” Griffin said. “The ball comes out real easy, nice throwing motion, doesn’t overdo it. And we watched his pitch counts and didn’t overuse him.”
Patrick said he arrived at PNW with neither a breaking pitch nor a clue of how much stiffer competition awaited him at the NCAA Division II level.
Patrick said he considered getting bypassed by Division I schools, which might have stored him as a redshirt for a year, a blessing in disguise.
“If you redshirt and don’t play, how are you supposed to get better?” he said. “Pitching all four years was good because I got innings. My freshman year, I figured out this is big-boy baseball, this isn’t high school anymore.”
His steady improvement was reflected in his strikeout-walk ratio: 1.7 to 1 as a freshman, 2.2 to 1 as a sophomore, 3 to 1 during a COVID-shortened season as a junior and 12.1 to 1 as a senior.
As a freshman, he went 3-5 with a 5.63 ERA. As a senior he improved to 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA and earned Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors. He also was named Division II second-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and third team by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
“He didn’t have a very good breaking ball when he was first here,” Griffin said. “That was his weakness. He’s evolved into a pitcher to go with the raw tools. You give him challenges and he accepts the challenges and gets better and better.”
Griffin added that Patrick has “the perfect pitcher’s demeanor. Very mentally tough, stays under control all the time. You don’t see a lot of emotion from him, and he’s very competitive, goes about his business.”
Coaches typically, although not always, err on the early side when projecting their players’ draft positions because they believe in them.
“I would say he could go anywhere from the fourth, fifth, sixth round,” Griffin said. “They really like his ability to pitch. He’s got velocity to go with it. He touches 96 (mph). He throws a very good slider, has a 12-to-6 curveball, a good changeup and he throws a two-seam fastball that he works both sides of the plate with. (Scouts) think he has a chance to go quickly through their systems.”
Patrick quickly moved up the Pride’s pitching depth chart after a year of adjustment as a freshman under the mentorship of former Andrean ace Jimmy Skiff. The senior left Patrick more than pointers. He also left him his spot at the top of the rotation and his jersey number: 31.
Patrick spent this past season passing along some of the same preparation pointers he learned from Skiff to freshman Anthony Noble. Patrick also left the same jersey number for his understudy. Noble will wear No. 31 for the rest of his career with the Pride.
