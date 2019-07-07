Cleburne 1, RailCats 0
|RailCats;000 000 000 -- 0 5 0
|Cleburne;000 000 01x -- 1 5 1
Pitching summary -- RailCats -- Sinibaldi (8 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 SO). WP -- Ogando. LP -- Sinibaldi. Sv. -- Wilson. Leading hitter -- RailCats -- Will Savage (2-4).
Saturday's Late Results
RailCats 7, Cleburne 5
|RailCats;100 140 001 -- 7 14 0
|Cleburne;030 000 200 -- 5 10 2
2B -- Zach Welz, Tom Walvaren, Raymond Jones (RC). 3B -- Will Savage (RC). Pitching summary -- RailCats -- Trevor Lubking (6 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 SO); Frank Moscatiello (1 IP, 3H, 0 BB, 0 SO); Ryan Thurston (1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 SO); Felix Carvallo (1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP -- Lubking (5-3). LP -- Pearson (3-2). Sv. Carvallo (4). Leading hitters -- RailCats -- Alex Crosby (2-5, run); Welz (3-5, 2 runs, RBI); Colin Willis (2-5, 2 RBIs, run); Walraven (2-5, run, RBI); Wilfredo Giminez (2-4, run); Jones (2-5, 2 RBIs).