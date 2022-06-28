Two years after a lost season, NWI Oilmen's Chris Baker moves closer to his pro baseball dream

HAMMOND — The pandemic did a number on Chris Baker's baseball career.

After previous stops at UIC and South Suburban, the Marian Catholic grad from South Holland wrapped up his college career with a successful two-year run at Trinity Christian in 2019.

But then came COVID-19, which canceled the 2020 season for the affiliated minor leagues and shut down a lot of independent leagues.

Baker, a speedy outfielder with a strong, accurate arm and some pop, didn't play in 2020.

"It was such bad timing," Baker said Monday before the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's game against the Southland Vikings at Dowling Park. "I had just graduated and then all of a sudden, the pandemic hits and wow, nothing's open."

Baker briefly returned to the diamond in 2021 with the Chicago Nationals of the Blue Island Men's Baseball League.

"I had some good success there and decided to keep going at it," he said.

That led to a job in the California Winter League, where he batted .344 in 13 games in January and February. Then came an invitation to spring training with the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers.

After he was cut, Baker was reunited with Oilmen manager Adam Enright, both back with the franchise after a four-year hiatus. Baker, 26, is an example of a new class of players in the Northern League — known as the Midwest Collegiate League till this year — who have finished their college eligibility but are still chasing pro dreams.

The options for those players were greatly reduced when Major League Baseball cut the number of players drafted and also drastically downsized the number of affiliated minor league teams.

While indy baseball is still around and now works more closely with MLB organizations, it doesn't have enough roster spots for all the guys who still want to play. Hence the Northern League's expansion of eligibility to players such as Baker.

Enright is glad to have him back for another go-around.

"He brings an example of what your day-to-day should look like," Enright said. "Preparing for games and in between at-bats — the way to carry yourself if you do want to play beyond college. ... He's another coach on the field.

"He has the respect of a lot of guys on the team because of how well he's been playing but also just his ability to process situations and be a very cerebral baseball player."

Going into Monday's action, Baker was fourth in the Northern League in batting at .387 and tied for second with 15 RBIs.

That's not all he brings to the table, according to Enright.

"At the professional level ... he's going to play a really good center field," Enright said. "He throws extremely well, he's low 90s from the outfield with above-average accuracy. He does a lot to take away hits and keep runners from taking extra bases."

It's because he can still do all those things that Baker isn't ready to walk away from baseball yet, even though is he well-equipped for a life away from the diamond. While he was idled in 2020, Baker — whose parents are both bankers — learned about investing. "I have a degree in psychology and Spanish, which I definitely want to use as well," he said.

But baseball still owns his heart.

"I keep having a good time with the game," he said. "I will have my failures. But at the same time, that's the game. And at the same time, it's been a lot of work put in. And I know that if I had gone in and said, 'I'm done' and gotten a desk job ... I'd have been looking at myself like I was probably supposed to be playing somewhere."

The California Winter League gig was his pro debut and left him wanting more.

"Once I got a taste of that, it was like, 'No, it has to be a thing that I want to go ahead and do for a little bit as long as I'm able to and have success with it."

Baker's next shot comes this week, when he heads to Utah for a workout with the independent Pioneer League's Ogden Raptors.

He's ready. "Baseball-wise, I'd say I've been feeling as great as probably I've ever felt," Baker said.

Definitely better than that lost 2020 season, that's for sure.

