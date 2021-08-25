Wisdom's 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies

CHICAGO — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. He entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.

Although he turns 30 on Friday, Wisdom still has rookie status. Cubs manager David Ross said Wisdom would get his vote for NL Rookie of the Year.

"I know Wiz is right there in the conversation," Ross said while also mentioning Cincinnati's Jonathan India. "If I really had to vote, I'd vote for my guy."

Wisdom struck out in his first two at-bats before taking Gomber deep.

"The third time you face a guy, you get a little more familiar with him," Ross said. "I think the power's real, 21 homers now. He knows he's going to punch out from time to time, but he works at it. He's doing a lot of good things at different moments."

Cubs starter Zach Davies said he's seen Wisdom make strides now that he's playing regularly.

"That's a guy in the lineup who can change the game," Davies said.